This Janhvi Kapoor Look Is Straight Outta A Mood Board

Janhvi Kapoor has once again set the internet ablaze with her latest Instagram post. Sharing a series of photos and videos, the star flaunted a daring new style, pairing a brown lace-up corset top with patterned shorts.
For the caption, Janhvi kept it short and cheeky: “ur so purrrrrfect 😘✊, perfectly complementing her confident, fun-loving aesthetic.
The carousel begins with mirror selfies taken inside her vanity van, showcasing Janhvi’s glam makeup, voluminous hair, and chunky silver accessories.
The post then shifts outdoors, featuring Janhvi grooving near a classic yellow taxi with smoke and city backdrops. The behind-the-scenes energy of the shoot had fans buzzing across social media.
Known for balancing Bollywood projects with South cinema, Janhvi continues to impress with her fashion-forward looks both on and off-screen.
With confident poses, a high-fashion aesthetic, and a playful persona, Janhvi Kapoor has cemented her status as one of Bollywood’s most stylish Gen-Z icons.
Janhvi’s recent work includes Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, whose latest song Perfect stars Varun Dhawan and Guru Randhawa. Janhvi’s playful moves and bold expressions in the video have already created a social media buzz.
The track is fun, upbeat, and full of energy, with Varun’s dance moves and Guru’s catchy vocals adding to the party-ready atmosphere, making it a hit for playlists and celebrations alike.
While the song and visuals highlight Varun and Guru, it’s Janhvi Kapoor’s charisma and bold style that truly steal the show, reinforcing her growing influence as a fashion and cinematic icon.