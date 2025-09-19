September 19, 2025

This Janhvi Kapoor Look Is Straight Outta A Mood Board

Published by: ABP Live

Bold New Look

Janhvi Kapoor has once again set the internet ablaze with her latest Instagram post. Sharing a series of photos and videos, the star flaunted a daring new style, pairing a brown lace-up corset top with patterned shorts.

Extra Charm

For the caption, Janhvi kept it short and cheeky: “ur so purrrrrfect 😘✊, perfectly complementing her confident, fun-loving aesthetic.

Mirror Selfies

The carousel begins with mirror selfies taken inside her vanity van, showcasing Janhvi’s glam makeup, voluminous hair, and chunky silver accessories.

Outdoor Vibes

The post then shifts outdoors, featuring Janhvi grooving near a classic yellow taxi with smoke and city backdrops. The behind-the-scenes energy of the shoot had fans buzzing across social media.

Fashion Game Strong

Known for balancing Bollywood projects with South cinema, Janhvi continues to impress with her fashion-forward looks both on and off-screen.

Gen-Z Style Icon

With confident poses, a high-fashion aesthetic, and a playful persona, Janhvi Kapoor has cemented her status as one of Bollywood’s most stylish Gen-Z icons.

On The Work Front

Janhvi’s recent work includes Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, whose latest song Perfect stars Varun Dhawan and Guru Randhawa. Janhvi’s playful moves and bold expressions in the video have already created a social media buzz.

Energetic Vibes

The track is fun, upbeat, and full of energy, with Varun’s dance moves and Guru’s catchy vocals adding to the party-ready atmosphere, making it a hit for playlists and celebrations alike.

Screen Presence

While the song and visuals highlight Varun and Guru, it’s Janhvi Kapoor’s charisma and bold style that truly steal the show, reinforcing her growing influence as a fashion and cinematic icon.

