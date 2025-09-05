September 5, 2025

Sonam Kapoor Dazzles In Couture With Sculptural Glamour

Published by: ABP Live
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor once again proves why she’s the undisputed fashion icon of Bollywood with her latest photoshoot.

Look

The actress exudes elegance, confidence, and artistry in a statement ensemble that blends high fashion with dramatic flair.

Outfit

Sonam wears a golden-beige Rahul Mishra couture gown that features a sculpted off-shoulder neckline and a figure-hugging silhouette.

Complete look breakdown

The gown is intricately embellished with shimmering sequins in wave-like patterns, giving it a futuristic yet regal vibe. The thigh-high slit subtly adds allure, balancing sophistication with boldness.

Accessories

To elevate the look, Sonam paired the gown with Zoya’s statement choker necklace and earrings, encrusted with green emeralds and diamonds, creating the perfect contrast against her golden outfit.

Complete Accessory guide

The pièce de résistance, however, is the dramatic headpiece by Stephen Jones Millinery — a netted fascinator with a whimsical, sculptural flair that brings a Parisian haute couture vibe to the shoot.

Makeup

Her makeup is kept muted and refined with earthy tones, softly defined eyes, feathered brows, and nude lips — allowing her outfit and accessories to take center stage.

Hair

The sleek bun provides a clean base for the headpiece, highlighting her sharp features and graceful neckline.

Vibe

The photoshoot blends old-world aristocratic charm with avant-garde couture aesthetics.

