Deepika’s Airport Fit Is Peak Aesthetic

Deepika Padukone was seen at Mumbai airport, smiling and waving to photographers before heading to the terminal.
The actor is travelling internationally to attend a Louis Vuitton event. She looked chic in a red sweater, denim, brown boots, and dark sunglasses, with her hair tied in a neat bun.
Social media erupted with fan comments praising her elegance.
Days prior, Deepika and Ranveer participated in Ganpati darshan in Mumbai, wearing traditional attire. The couple offered prayers and exited gracefully, capturing the attention of festival-goers and media alike.
Deepika was named in The Shift’s 90 Women Shaping Culture list for her advocacy of mental health and women empowerment, sharing the news proudly on Instagram.
Known for her style, Deepika continues to set trends, whether at festive celebrations, film promotions, or international events, earning admiration from fans and fashion critics alike.
In 2026, Deepika will make history as the first Indian actor to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, marking a major global achievement.
Her travels, public appearances, and fashion choices consistently generate huge online engagement, keeping her at the forefront of Bollywood and global entertainment news.
Deepika was last seen in Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, alongside Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff. She will also star in an untitled Atlee film with Allu Arjun.