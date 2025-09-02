September 2, 2025

Deepika’s Airport Fit Is Peak Aesthetic

Published by: ABP Live

Deepika Padukone Spotted

Deepika Padukone was seen at Mumbai airport, smiling and waving to photographers before heading to the terminal.

Image Source: Manav Manglani

Louis Vuitton Event

The actor is travelling internationally to attend a Louis Vuitton event. She looked chic in a red sweater, denim, brown boots, and dark sunglasses, with her hair tied in a neat bun.

Image Source: Manav Manglani

Fans Overjoyed

Social media erupted with fan comments praising her elegance.

Image Source: Manav Manglani

Ganesh Chaturthi with Ranveer Singh

Days prior, Deepika and Ranveer participated in Ganpati darshan in Mumbai, wearing traditional attire. The couple offered prayers and exited gracefully, capturing the attention of festival-goers and media alike.

Image Source: Manav Manglani

Global Recognition

Deepika was named in The Shift’s 90 Women Shaping Culture list for her advocacy of mental health and women empowerment, sharing the news proudly on Instagram.

Image Source: Manav Manglani

Fashion Icon

Known for her style, Deepika continues to set trends, whether at festive celebrations, film promotions, or international events, earning admiration from fans and fashion critics alike.

Image Source: Manav Manglani

Hollywood Walk of Fame

In 2026, Deepika will make history as the first Indian actor to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, marking a major global achievement.

Image Source: Manav Manglani

Social Media Buzz

Her travels, public appearances, and fashion choices consistently generate huge online engagement, keeping her at the forefront of Bollywood and global entertainment news.

Image Source: Manav Manglani

Film Appearances

Deepika was last seen in Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty, alongside Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff. She will also star in an untitled Atlee film with Allu Arjun.

Image Source: Manav Manglani

See More

Janhvi Kapoor's Saree Look Deserves Its Own Fan Club

Avneet Kaur’s Emerald Dress Is Straight Fire

Mouni Roy’s Hot Girl Summer Is Peaking

Khushi Kapoor Serves Glam Look In Latest Dump