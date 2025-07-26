Avneet Kaur’s Emerald Dress Is Straight Fire

Avneet Kaur, one of the most stylish Gen Z stars, continues to wow fans with her bold and beautiful fashion choices. Known for her head-turning style statements, she once again left fans stunned on Instagram.
In her latest Instagram post, Avneet donned a sultry emerald green sequin midi dress from House Of Pinks, priced around ₹13,000. The dress featured a halter neckline, a fitted silhouette, and a subtle slit at the back.
Avneet chose to let the outfit shine by keeping accessories to a minimum. Her soft waves and glowing makeup added a fresh vibe to the bold outfit.
She captioned the post, “A subtle slay,” and fans couldn’t agree more. Her comment section was flooded with praise, including comments like “green goddess” and “too hot to handle.”
Avneet rose to fame after appearing on Dance India Dance Li’l Masters in 2010. Since then, she’s transitioned smoothly from a child dancer to a celebrated actor and digital influencer.
She has acted in popular TV shows like Savitri – Ek Prem Kahani, Chandra Nandini, and Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga, where she played the beloved character Sultana Yasmine.
Avneet made her film debut with Mardaani in 2014. Recently, she starred in Tiku Weds Sheru, Luv Ki Arrange Marriage, and Party Till I Die, expanding her filmography rapidly.
Her upcoming Indo-Vietnamese project Love in Vietnam, co-starring Shantanu Maheshwari and Kha Ngan, was announced at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. It marks the first India-Vietnam co-production.
With millions of followers across platforms, Avneet continues to be a style and youth icon. Her Insta-worthy fashion, dance reels, and glam looks keep her fans hooked.