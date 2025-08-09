August 9, 2025

Janhvi Kapoor's Saree Look Deserves Its Own Fan Club

Published by: ABP Live

Param Sundari

The 28-year-old stepped out in a stunning ethnic look during the film’s promotions with co-star Sidharth Malhotra.

Image Source: Instagram/janhvikapoor

Floral saree

She wore a soft pink six-yard drape featuring a delicate netted overlay with an intricate jaal pattern and small floral motifs.

Image Source: Instagram/janhvikapoor

Embroidered details

The saree’s border was richly embroidered with pink floral designs, adding a feminine, elegant finish.

Image Source: Instagram/janhvikapoor

Matching blouse

Paired with a sleeveless pink bralette blouse with a sweetheart neckline, adorned with ornate embellishments.

Image Source: Instagram/janhvikapoor

Minimal accessories

Styled with a statement diamond flower-shaped ring and high heels to let the saree stand out.

Image Source: Instagram/janhvikapoor

Soft glam

Dewy base, blushed cheeks, highlighter, nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, and glossy pink lips.

Image Source: Instagram/janhvikapoor

Hair styling

Loose, soft curls with a middle parting, cascading over her shoulders.

Image Source: Instagram/janhvikapoor

Traditional meets modern

The look blended classic Indian elegance with a contemporary twist.

Image Source: Instagram/janhvikapoor

Upcoming projects

Janhvi is filming Peddi with Ram Charan (releasing March 27, 2026) and will also star in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar alongside Varun Dhawan.

Image Source: Instagram/janhvikapoor

See More

Avneet Kaur’s Emerald Dress Is Straight Fire

Mouni Roy’s Hot Girl Summer Is Peaking

Khushi Kapoor Serves Glam Look In Latest Dump

Pragya Jaiswal, Rakul And Jackky Slay Dinner Date Look