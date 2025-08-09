Janhvi Kapoor's Saree Look Deserves Its Own Fan Club

The 28-year-old stepped out in a stunning ethnic look during the film’s promotions with co-star Sidharth Malhotra.
She wore a soft pink six-yard drape featuring a delicate netted overlay with an intricate jaal pattern and small floral motifs.
The saree’s border was richly embroidered with pink floral designs, adding a feminine, elegant finish.
Paired with a sleeveless pink bralette blouse with a sweetheart neckline, adorned with ornate embellishments.
Styled with a statement diamond flower-shaped ring and high heels to let the saree stand out.
Dewy base, blushed cheeks, highlighter, nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, and glossy pink lips.
Loose, soft curls with a middle parting, cascading over her shoulders.
The look blended classic Indian elegance with a contemporary twist.
Janhvi is filming Peddi with Ram Charan (releasing March 27, 2026) and will also star in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumar alongside Varun Dhawan.