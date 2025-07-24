Mouni Roy’s Hot Girl Summer Is Peaking

Mouni Roy set Instagram on fire with a fresh series of stunning photos captioned “Ophelia,” where she flaunted her floral bodycon look and sculpted figure.
In the pictures, Mouni is surrounded by flowers, exuding dreamy elegance while showing off her perfectly toned physique. Fans couldn’t stop gushing, calling her “gorgeous” and “ethereal.”
She also shared a carousel of throwback beach moments, showing her love for island life in bold swimwear looks — from white to black to ocean blue bikinis.
Captioning her beach series with “In my bed but mentally on an island,” Mouni reminded fans why she’s a queen of wanderlust and vacation glamour.
In a 2014 interview, Mouni stated she wears bikinis on vacation but wouldn’t don one in a film out of respect for her family — a stand that still resonates with many fans.
Mouni is all set to play a key role in Salakaar, a thriller based on intelligence officer Ajit Doval, premiering this Independence Day on JioHotstar.
She stars alongside Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde in this upcoming romantic comedy, adding another exciting project to her lineup.
Mouni joins the cast of The Wives, a mystery-drama directed by acclaimed filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar.
Whether it’s TV, films, or photoshoots, Mouni Roy continues to rule hearts with her bold choices, effortless beauty, and strong screen presence.