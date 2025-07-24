July 24, 2025

Mouni Roy’s Hot Girl Summer Is Peaking

Mouni Roy Sizzles

Mouni Roy set Instagram on fire with a fresh series of stunning photos captioned “Ophelia,” where she flaunted her floral bodycon look and sculpted figure.

Image Source: Instagram/imouniroy

Floral Beauty

In the pictures, Mouni is surrounded by flowers, exuding dreamy elegance while showing off her perfectly toned physique. Fans couldn’t stop gushing, calling her “gorgeous” and “ethereal.”

Image Source: Instagram/imouniroy

Throwback Goals

She also shared a carousel of throwback beach moments, showing her love for island life in bold swimwear looks — from white to black to ocean blue bikinis.

Image Source: Instagram/imouniroy

Vacation Mode

Captioning her beach series with “In my bed but mentally on an island,” Mouni reminded fans why she’s a queen of wanderlust and vacation glamour.

Image Source: Instagram/imouniroy

Only Off-Camera

In a 2014 interview, Mouni stated she wears bikinis on vacation but wouldn’t don one in a film out of respect for her family — a stand that still resonates with many fans.

Image Source: Instagram/imouniroy

Next Release

Mouni is all set to play a key role in Salakaar, a thriller based on intelligence officer Ajit Doval, premiering this Independence Day on JioHotstar.

Image Source: Instagram/imouniroy

Rom-Com Alert

She stars alongside Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde in this upcoming romantic comedy, adding another exciting project to her lineup.

Image Source: Instagram/imouniroy

The Wives

Mouni joins the cast of The Wives, a mystery-drama directed by acclaimed filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar.

Image Source: Instagram/imouniroy

Fashion Icon

Whether it’s TV, films, or photoshoots, Mouni Roy continues to rule hearts with her bold choices, effortless beauty, and strong screen presence.

Image Source: Instagram/imouniroy

