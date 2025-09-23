September 23, 2025

Sonam Kapoor’s Couture Moment Redefines Cultural Elegance

Sonam Kapoor

In her latest sartorial moment, Sonam Kapoor proves once again why she reigns supreme as Bollywood’s most fearless fashion icon.

Outfit

She dons an intricately embroidered long jacket with a traditional yet modern cut, featuring rich patterns in muted earth tones, ochres, burgundy, and sage, layered with finesse.

Accessory

The standout accessory is her matching embroidered headscarf, which channels regal energy and vintage travel glamour.

Makeup

Her makeup is signature Sonam: bold smokey eyes, defined brows, sculpted cheeks, and a nude peach lip, classic, yet impactful. The makeup enhances her strong features without overpowering the outfit’s textures.

Hair

Her hair is sleek and parted at the center, allowed to flow naturally over her shoulders. This choice anchors the intricate outfit, allowing the embroidery and accessories to shine while keeping her look elegant and effortless.

Vibe

This look is a masterclass in global desi glamour, combining South Asian textiles with high fashion silhouettes and vintage European undertones.

Aesthetic

The aesthetic evokes aristocracy, museum chic, and experimental fashion all in one.

Fashion sense

Sonam’s sense of fashion here is not just about beauty—it’s about storytelling. It speaks of heritage, power, identity, and the beauty of global craftsmanship.

Fashionista

A true-blue fashion entrepreneur, Sonam is known for redefining celebrity style in India, long before influencer culture even began.

