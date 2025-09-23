Sonam Kapoor’s Couture Moment Redefines Cultural Elegance
In her latest sartorial moment, Sonam Kapoor proves once again why she reigns supreme as Bollywood’s most fearless fashion icon.
She dons an intricately embroidered long jacket with a traditional yet modern cut, featuring rich patterns in muted earth tones, ochres, burgundy, and sage, layered with finesse.
The standout accessory is her matching embroidered headscarf, which channels regal energy and vintage travel glamour.
Her makeup is signature Sonam: bold smokey eyes, defined brows, sculpted cheeks, and a nude peach lip, classic, yet impactful. The makeup enhances her strong features without overpowering the outfit’s textures.
Her hair is sleek and parted at the center, allowed to flow naturally over her shoulders. This choice anchors the intricate outfit, allowing the embroidery and accessories to shine while keeping her look elegant and effortless.
This look is a masterclass in global desi glamour, combining South Asian textiles with high fashion silhouettes and vintage European undertones.
The aesthetic evokes aristocracy, museum chic, and experimental fashion all in one.
Sonam’s sense of fashion here is not just about beauty—it’s about storytelling. It speaks of heritage, power, identity, and the beauty of global craftsmanship.
A true-blue fashion entrepreneur, Sonam is known for redefining celebrity style in India, long before influencer culture even began.