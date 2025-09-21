Kareena Kapoor’s Birthday Made Extra Special

Saif Ali Khan’s sister and Kareena Kapoor’s sister-in-law, Saba Pataudi, wished Kareena on her birthday with a warm social media post.
Saba dropped a set of unseen photographs featuring Kareena, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Khemmu, Karisma Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur, and Jeh.
Alongside the pictures, Saba penned a heartfelt note calling Kareena “Beboooo jaan” and highlighted their memories together, including selfies and family gatherings.
In her message, Saba expressed how Kareena completes every family celebration — be it Eid, Diwali, birthdays, or other special occasions.
Saba praised Kareena for her natural charm, writing, “You don’t need a saree with glitz, it’s all about you! So proud! You totally rock!”
Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor also shared a throwback picture of the two, calling her “Best sister, Best friends and Beyond,” and wished her with love-filled emojis.
Kareena tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan on October 16, 2012. The couple is blessed with two sons — Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.
On the work front, Kareena has signed Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming drama Daayra, where she will share screen space with Prithviraj Sukumaran for the first time.
Expressing her excitement, Kareena said, “As I celebrate 25 incredible years in Hindi cinema, I'm thrilled to announce my next film, Daayra, with the incredible Meghna Gulzar in the director’s chair.”