Nia Sharma Drops Glam Pics Before Turning 35

Nia Sharma kicked off her pre-birthday bash at Dubai’s Aura Skypool, the world’s highest 360-degree infinity pool, setting the tone for a glamorous vacation.
The actress stunned in a black bikini top paired with a mini skirt, showing off her toned abs and chic poolside style.
Nia accessorised with stacked bangles, cross-shaped jewelry, and a belly piercing, elevating her look with bold details.
Adding a fashionable twist, she layered her outfit with a cropped white jacket and completed it with sleek cat-eye sunglasses.
One picture captured Nia basking in the golden hour sunlight, creating a natural glow that fans couldn’t stop admiring.
Her pre-birthday celebrations included a special dessert platter with “Happy Birthday Nia” written on it, capturing her radiant smile.
Nia captioned her post with a cheeky note, “Pre Birthday bhi to hotaaa hai…”, sparking a wave of likes and birthday wishes.
The comment section overflowed with praise. Fans wrote, “Pre-birthday never looked this stylish. Queen energy!” and “You’re making Dubai hotter than it already is.”
From reality shows to red carpets, Nia Sharma has always made bold choices. Her Dubai trip continues her streak of serving major fashion and vacation goals.