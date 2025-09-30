Shama Sikander Lights Up In Festive White & Red For Garba Nights

In her latest photoshoot, Shama Sikander channels festive elegance with a vibrant traditional ensemble perfect for Navratri and Garba nights.
Shama dazzles in a white lehenga-choli set embellished with subtle silver detailing that adds just the right touch of sparkle.
Her makeup is kept radiant yet festive, with a glowing base, defined eyes, fluttery lashes, and a warm nude lip. A tiny red bindi perfectly anchors the ethnic vibe, enhancing her traditional appeal.
Shama’s hair cascades in voluminous waves, styled with a natural bounce that complements the spirited energy of her look. The middle partition with a soft wave frame makes her face glow even more.
Layered golden necklaces, statement earrings, stacked bangles, and delicate waist accessories complete her festive style. Each piece adds richness without overpowering her look. The addition of ghungroo-style tassels enhances the Garba-ready feel.
The photoshoot captures a joyful, celebratory spirit. From twirling in her lehenga to posing with dandiya sticks, Shama radiates happiness and festive excitement.
The aesthetic strikes the perfect balance between tradition and modern glam, making her look both elegant and relatable.
Known for effortlessly blending glamour with grace, Shama once again proves her knack for experimenting with styles. Here, she leans into her Indian roots, showing that ethnic wear can be fun, comfortable, and strikingly chic.
Shama Sikander has built her career across television, films, and digital platforms, constantly reinventing herself as an actress and fashion icon. With her festive look, she continues to inspire fans with her versatility and trendsetting choices.