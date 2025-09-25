September 25, 2025

Janhvi Kapoor’s Desi Glam At Its Peak

Festive Sparkle

The cast of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari lit up Ahmedabad on September 24 with their ethnic looks, led by Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

Vibrant Chaniya Choli

Janhvi turned heads in a pink, green, and yellow chaniya choli, embellished with mirror work and embroidery that blended tradition with trend.

Bustier Blouse

Her plunging neckline bustier added a contemporary twist to the otherwise traditional ensemble, making it one of her most stylish looks yet.

Jewellery Game

Janhvi elevated her outfit with colourful layered jewellery, including neck chains, rings, and bangles that added festive drama.

Modern Edge

With kohl-lined eyes, glossy lips, and voluminous curls, Janhvi’s beauty look was as glamorous as her outfit.

Festive Charm

Varun matched the vibe with a green-and-white kurta pyjama and a Nehru jacket, setting couple-style goals with Janhvi.

Ensemble Cast

Sanya Malhotra stunned in desi wear, Rohit Saraf donned a pink kurta, and Maniesh Paul opted for an all-black ethnic outfit.

Fashion Recall

At the trailer launch, Janhvi wore a rose-pink lehenga by Manish Malhotra, featuring pearls, Swarovski crystals, and lace detailing.

Standout Looks

Varun sported an electric-pink kurta with sneakers, while Maniesh made a statement in a black embroidered kurta.

