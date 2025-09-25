Janhvi Kapoor’s Desi Glam At Its Peak

The cast of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari lit up Ahmedabad on September 24 with their ethnic looks, led by Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.
Janhvi turned heads in a pink, green, and yellow chaniya choli, embellished with mirror work and embroidery that blended tradition with trend.
Her plunging neckline bustier added a contemporary twist to the otherwise traditional ensemble, making it one of her most stylish looks yet.
Janhvi elevated her outfit with colourful layered jewellery, including neck chains, rings, and bangles that added festive drama.
With kohl-lined eyes, glossy lips, and voluminous curls, Janhvi’s beauty look was as glamorous as her outfit.
Varun matched the vibe with a green-and-white kurta pyjama and a Nehru jacket, setting couple-style goals with Janhvi.
Sanya Malhotra stunned in desi wear, Rohit Saraf donned a pink kurta, and Maniesh Paul opted for an all-black ethnic outfit.
At the trailer launch, Janhvi wore a rose-pink lehenga by Manish Malhotra, featuring pearls, Swarovski crystals, and lace detailing.
Varun sported an electric-pink kurta with sneakers, while Maniesh made a statement in a black embroidered kurta.