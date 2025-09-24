September 24, 2025

Avneet Kaur’s Latest Photoshoot: Regal In Maroon Embroidered Couture

Avneet Kaur

Avneet stuns in a deep maroon floral embroidered lehenga set that blends traditional richness with modern glam.

Outfit

The blouse features intricate sequin and threadwork embroidery with structured corset-inspired detailing, giving her a regal yet contemporary edge. The flowing dupatta, draped gracefully, softens the look and adds a romantic vibe.

Makeup

Her makeup is fresh yet glamorous. A dewy base highlights her natural glow, while a soft contour and peach-toned blush enhance her features.

Hair

Her hair is styled in soft braids and waves, with a side partition and loose strands framing her face. This hairstyle balances elegance with a touch of playfulness, keeping the overall vibe youthful while maintaining sophistication.

Accessories

Avneet accessorises like a true diva, statement kundan chandelier earrings, a bold choker necklace, embellished bangles with green stones, and a large cocktail ring.

Vibe

The entire photoshoot exudes a royal, festive aesthetic with warm tones and rich textures. The interplay of light and shadow highlights her elegance while giving a timeless, almost cinematic aura.

Aesthetic

It’s a mix of classic Indian bridal couture and modern editorial glamour, showing Avneet’s versatility as both an actress and a fashion muse.

Fashion sense

Avneet Kaur has always leaned towards bold, statement-making looks that bridge youthful charm with mature elegance.

Career

Starting as a child artist, Avneet has grown into one of the most promising Gen Z actresses and influencers in India. From television to OTT and music videos, she has steadily built a versatile career.

