September 27, 2025

Krithi Shetty Blooms In Bold Florals: A Glamorous Mermaid Moment

Published by: ABP Live
Image Source: Instagram/@krithi.shetty_official

Krithi

Krithi Shetty embraces high-fashion glamour in a striking strapless mermaid gown with bold floral prints.

Outfit breakdown

The gown’s black base is accentuated with oversized white lilies and lush green accents, creating a dramatic contrast that feels both sultry and sophisticated.

Makeup

Her makeup is minimal yet impactful, allowing the gown to take center stage. She wears a flawless dewy base with subtle contouring and a peachy blush for warmth.

Hair

Krithi’s hair cascades in loose, voluminous waves, parted slightly to the side. The natural texture adds softness and frames her face beautifully, striking a balance with the boldness of the gown.

Accessories

She accessorizes with statement gold cuffs and stacked bangles on one arm, paired with delicate stud earrings.

Vibe

The overall vibe of the photoshoot is bold, glamorous, and editorial. The moody lighting creates dramatic shadows, amplifying the allure of the look.

Aesthetic

Krithi channels a modern femme fatale aura, confident and fashion-forward, showcasing her versatility beyond traditional Indian attire.

Fashion sense

Known for her graceful ethnic looks and chic Western choices, this photoshoot highlights her ability to transition seamlessly into global high-fashion aesthetics.

Career

Krithi rose to fame with Uppena and has since become one of the most promising young talents in Telugu cinema. With a growing fan base, she’s taking bold strides in both her acting career and fashion journey.

