Raashii Khanna’s Saree Look Is The Festive Fashion Inspiration You Need



Actor Raashii Khanna has once again left fans spellbound with her impeccable ethnic style in her latest saree photoshoot.



Draped in an elegant ivory silk saree paired with a bold magenta blouse, the actress channels timeless Indian aesthetics with a modern twist.



Raashii dons a traditional ivory Kanjeevaram-style silk saree featuring gold buta detailing and a soft golden border. The saree is draped in a neat, structured silhouette, exuding poise and elegance.



Raashii opts for a minimal base, luminous skin, and softly defined brows. Her eyes are highlighted with kohl and a soft brown eyeshadow, while a nude-pink lip shade completes the look.



Her hair is slicked back into a neat low bun adorned with white gajra — a classic South Indian touch that elevates the ethnic appeal of the entire ensemble.



Raashii layers her look with exquisite temple-style jewellery. A heavy kundan choker, jhumka earrings, multiple bangles, and statement rings amplify the traditional glam quotient.



The shoot is set against a textured beige wall, casting golden-hour shadows that highlight the depth and warmth of the look.



The overall aesthetic is elegant and rooted in Indian heritage, yet styled in a contemporary, Instagram-worthy way.



Raashii Khanna continues to flourish across Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi industries. Known for her performances in Tholi Prema, Madras Cafe, Bengal Tiger, and her recent work in Farzi alongside Shahid Kapoor, she balances beauty with powerful performances.

