October 17, 2025

Nushrratt Bharuccha Dazzles In Gold Outfit At Diwali Party

Published by: ABP Live
Image Source: Instagram/@nushrrattbharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nushrratt Bharuccha lit up the festive season with her scintillating appearance at a Diwali party, embodying the spirit of glamour and grace in a golden ensemble that radiated opulence.

Image Source: Instagram/@nushrrattbharuccha

Look

Known for her bold yet refined fashion sensibilities, the actor’s latest look was a perfect mix of high fashion and festive allure.

Image Source: Instagram/@nushrrattbharuccha

Outfit

Her outfit featured a shimmering golden bralette-style blouse with a sculpted silhouette and sequin detailing, paired with a high-slit metallic gold skirt that beautifully accentuated her frame.

Image Source: Instagram/@nushrrattbharuccha

Look breakdown

The ensemble, drenched in a rich golden hue, exuded a goddess-like charm — sensual yet elegant. The intricate shimmer fabric reflected light from every angle, making her the undeniable showstopper of the evening.

Image Source: Instagram/@nushrrattbharuccha

Accessories

Nushrratt accessorised the look with statement chandelier earrings adorned with pearls and emerald drops, adding a regal contrast to the golden palette

Image Source: Instagram/@nushrrattbharuccha

Makeup

Her makeup was flawlessly radiant — luminous skin, bronzed tones, soft contouring, and nude lips enhanced with a touch of gloss. Smokey eyes and perfectly arched brows gave her a sultry yet sophisticated appeal.

Image Source: Instagram/@nushrrattbharuccha

Hair

The actor’s hair was styled in voluminous waves pulled back into a semi-updo, keeping the focus on her striking features and statement jewelry.

Image Source: Instagram/@nushrrattbharuccha

Vibe

Nushrratt’s look channelled pure golden glamour — a blend of divine radiance and red-carpet boldness. The aesthetic carried an ethereal, almost celestial quality, making her the epitome of modern-day festive chic.

Image Source: Instagram/@nushrrattbharuccha

Fashion sense

Nushrratt Bharuccha has established herself as one of Bollywood’s most fashion-forward actors. From playful silhouettes to avant-garde couture, her choices are consistently daring yet polished.

Image Source: Instagram/@nushrrattbharuccha

See More

Kubbra Sait Dazzles In Royal Purple Lehenga With Floral Bun Look

Nora Out Here Flexing Major Diwali Aesthetics

Sunny Leone Exudes Vintage Glamour In A Sultry Black Ensemble

Bebo Goes Full Leopard And We’re Shook