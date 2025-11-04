November 4, 2025

Rakul Preet Singh Stuns In Floral Mini Dress & Striped Shirt Combo

Published by: ABP Live
Image Source: Instagram/@rakulpreet

Rakul Preet Singh once again proves that elegance lies in simplicity. In her latest photoshoot, the actress embraces a soft, romantic vibe in a floral and stripe ensemble that perfectly blends structure with femininity.

Image Source: Instagram/@rakulpreet

Rakul is seen wearing a corset-style mini dress featuring a delicate floral print skirt in muted pinks and greens, paired with a beige striped shirt bodice.

Image Source: Instagram/@rakulpreet

The fusion of prints gives the outfit a refreshing twist — part boardroom chic, part garden romance. The subtle flare of the skirt adds volume, while the collared neckline and fitted waist enhance her statuesque frame.

Image Source: Instagram/@rakulpreet

Keeping with the understated yet sophisticated theme, Rakul’s makeup is soft and glowing. She opts for a dewy base, nude-pink lips, and subtle blush that accentuates her natural beauty.

Image Source: Instagram/@rakulpreet

Her hair is styled in loose, voluminous waves, cascading effortlessly over her shoulders — adding a touch of softness and approachability to the polished look.

Image Source: Instagram/@rakulpreet

Rakul keeps her accessories minimal yet impactful. She wears chunky gold bangles that add a statement edge to the otherwise delicate outfit. Her white pointed heels with bows perfectly complement the floral tones, maintaining the dreamy pastel palette.

Image Source: Instagram/@rakulpreet

The entire shoot exudes modern vintage energy — think muted tones, natural light, and soft fabrics. Rakul’s pose and expression strike the perfect balance between poised and playful, capturing her confident yet graceful aura.

Image Source: Instagram/@rakulpreet

Over the years, Rakul has emerged as one of the most fashion-forward stars in Indian cinema. Whether it’s a red-carpet gown, a power suit, or a casual brunch look, her fashion choices always reflect effortlessness and refinement.

Image Source: Instagram/@rakulpreet

The actress continues to charm audiences not just with her style but also with her evolving career — from commercial entertainers to more nuanced roles in Bollywood and the South film industry.

Image Source: Instagram/@rakulpreet

