Kubbra Sait Dazzles In Royal Purple Lehenga With Floral Bun Look

Kubbra Sait’s latest photoshoot radiates regality and confidence as she dons a majestic purple lehenga ensemble that seamlessly blends traditional craftsmanship with modern elegance.
Her outfit features a deep V-neck sleeveless blouse adorned with exquisite golden threadwork — rich floral motifs and geometric embroidery accentuating the silhouette.
The voluminous lehenga mirrors the ornate detailing, with zari and sequin patterns cascading in symmetry, giving the attire an opulent finish.
Kubbra accessorised with an antique-style choker featuring emerald stones, delicate bangles, and statement rings.
Her makeup was kept soft yet defined — flushed cheeks, dewy skin, and nude-pink lips paired with softly highlighted eyes. The choice of makeup allowed the regal outfit to take centre stage.
Her hair was styled into a low bun adorned with fresh purple flowers, adding a touch of old-world charm. The backless blouse, tied with delicate tassel strings, offered a contemporary twist to the ethnic ensemble — making it both timeless and modern.
Kubbra’s look is an ode to royal Indian aesthetics reimagined through a minimalist lens. The deep hues, intricate embroidery, and elegant styling exude festive luxury while maintaining effortless grace.
Kubbra Sait has carved a niche in Indian entertainment with her eclectic career — from her breakout performance in Sacred Games to her continued evolution as a performer and fashion muse.