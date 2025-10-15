Nora Out Here Flexing Major Diwali Aesthetics

Priyanka Chopra’s long-time manager, Anjula Acharia, hosted a lavish pre-Diwali party on October 11 in New York City, drawing several Bollywood and international celebrities.
Nora Fatehi looked radiant in a fitted Manish Malhotra gown, complemented by a chic fringe hairstyle and bold glam makeup, capturing attention on social media.
A candid video of Nora hugging Priyanka highlighted the warmth and camaraderie between the two stars, which fans loved instantly.
Nora also interacted with reporters and influencers, sharing glimpses of the high-profile event on Instagram and praising the organizers.
In her post, Nora wrote, “Only Queen energies here… The best Diwali party in NYC @anjula_acharia @allthatglittersball! Always outdoing yourself!”
Priyanka Chopra shared her own photos from the All That Glitters Diwali Ball, praising Anjula Acharia for creating a memorable start to the festive season.
Priyanka highlighted the emotional significance of seeing the South Asian community and allies celebrate Diwali in gorgeous, sparkling outfits.
Priyanka is currently shooting for SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s SSMB29, while Nora Fatehi is in the US focusing on her musical career with plans to collaborate with Western artists.
Fans and followers flooded social media with admiration for both stars, praising their style, energy, and festive spirit showcased during the NYC celebration.