October 15, 2025

Nora Out Here Flexing Major Diwali Aesthetics

Published by: ABP Live

Starry Pre-Diwali Celebration

Priyanka Chopra’s long-time manager, Anjula Acharia, hosted a lavish pre-Diwali party on October 11 in New York City, drawing several Bollywood and international celebrities.

Image Source: Instagram/norafatehi

Nora Fatehi Stuns

Nora Fatehi looked radiant in a fitted Manish Malhotra gown, complemented by a chic fringe hairstyle and bold glam makeup, capturing attention on social media.

Image Source: Instagram/norafatehi

Warm Reunion

A candid video of Nora hugging Priyanka highlighted the warmth and camaraderie between the two stars, which fans loved instantly.

Image Source: Instagram/norafatehi

Celebrity Interactions

Nora also interacted with reporters and influencers, sharing glimpses of the high-profile event on Instagram and praising the organizers.

Image Source: Instagram/norafatehi

Social Media Shoutout

In her post, Nora wrote, “Only Queen energies here… The best Diwali party in NYC @anjula_acharia @allthatglittersball! Always outdoing yourself!”

Image Source: Instagram/norafatehi

Priyanka Appreciates Efforts

Priyanka Chopra shared her own photos from the All That Glitters Diwali Ball, praising Anjula Acharia for creating a memorable start to the festive season.

Image Source: Instagram/norafatehi

South Asian Community

Priyanka highlighted the emotional significance of seeing the South Asian community and allies celebrate Diwali in gorgeous, sparkling outfits.

Image Source: Instagram/norafatehi

Professional Updates

Priyanka is currently shooting for SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu’s SSMB29, while Nora Fatehi is in the US focusing on her musical career with plans to collaborate with Western artists.

Image Source: Instagram/norafatehi

Social Media Buzz

Fans and followers flooded social media with admiration for both stars, praising their style, energy, and festive spirit showcased during the NYC celebration.

Image Source: Instagram/norafatehi

