Mouni Roy Serves Festive Glam In Classic Onam Look

Onam Look

The actress stunned in a classic white saree with a golden border, paired with a sleeveless blouse.

Aesthetic Styling

She completed her look with red lipstick, golden jhumkas, a wristwatch, and a gajra in her hair.

Traditional Feast

Mouni also indulged in authentic delicacies as part of her celebration.

Relishing Food

The actress was seen relishing a grand Onam sadhya, complete with festive flavours.

Heartfelt Wish

Sharing her photos on social media, she wrote: “Happy Onam to all celebrating.”

Industry Joins In

Several celebrities from Bollywood and South cinema also extended Onam wishes.

Cultural Tribute

Her traditional ensemble paid homage to Kerala’s rich cultural heritage.

Fans’ Reactions

Netizens praised her as a “South Indian Sundari”, flooding social media with compliments.

Upcoming Project

On the work front, Mouni will star in David Dhawan’s film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai alongside a star-studded cast.

