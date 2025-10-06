October 6, 2025

Karishma Tanna In Crimson Dream: A Royal Red Fashion Statement!

Published by: ABP Live
Image Source: Instagram/@karishmaktanna

Karishma Tanna

Karishma Tanna once again proves her sartorial prowess with a stunning new look that beautifully merges modern elegance with traditional charm.

Image Source: Instagram/@karishmaktanna

Look

Styled by Kudrat Anand, Karishma dons a captivating crimson red outfit from Prisho that redefines contemporary Indian wear. The ensemble features a full-length flowy skirt paired with a chic batwing-sleeved cropped blouse, both adorned with intricate silver embroidery.

Image Source: Instagram/@karishmaktanna

Outlook breakdown

The ornate zardozi work on the neckline and waistband adds a regal touch, while delicate tassels and drawstrings lend playful movement and grace.

Image Source: Instagram/@karishmaktanna

Accessories

Her look is elevated with statement jewellery from Rejuvenate Jewels, including oversized kundan-inspired earrings, a striking maang tikka, and a bold red bindi that perfectly centers the traditional aesthetic.

Image Source: Instagram/@karishmaktanna

Makeup

Image Source: Instagram/@karishmaktanna

Hair

Karishma’s hair is styled in a sleek, center-parted bubble ponytail that feels both modern and regal.

Image Source: Instagram/@karishmaktanna

Overall vibe

Known for her dynamic fashion choices, Karishma effortlessly balances glamour and grace, staying true to her evolving style sensibilities.

Image Source: Instagram/@karishmaktanna

Aesthetic

The entire styling, lighting, and mood of the shoot exude an aura of understated luxury, tradition, and confidence — making this look ideal for festive occasions or wedding soirées.

Image Source: Instagram/@karishmaktanna

Fashion icon

From iconic TV roles to celebrated red-carpet appearances, she continues to be a muse for fashion lovers who admire bold femininity with a cultural edge.

Image Source: Instagram/@karishmaktanna

