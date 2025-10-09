October 9, 2025

Bebo Goes Full Leopard And We’re Shook

Published by: ABP Live

Kareena Kapoor Turns Heads

Kareena Kapoor, 45, once again grabbed the spotlight with her impeccable fashion sense at a Delhi event on October 8, proving she remains a style icon.

Image Source: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan

Leopard-Print Saree

The actor flaunted a striking yellow and black leopard-print saree from Sabyasachi’s Resort 2015 collection, crafted in lightweight chiffon for effortless elegance.

Image Source: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan

Premiere Night Vibes

Sharing the look on Instagram on October 9, Kareena captioned it: Premiere night of a different kind! delighting her fans with a glimpse of her ensemble.

Image Source: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan

Elegant Draping

The saree was styled with the pallu draped gracefully over her shoulder, highlighting her poise and elevating the bold leopard print.

Image Source: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan

Monochrome Magic

Paired with a deep-neckline bralette blouse and a matching full-sleeves cape, Kareena nailed monochrome dressing with an ethnic twist.

Image Source: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan

Statement Accessories

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she accessorised with a Kundan necklace featuring blue and green emeralds, matching earrings, multiple rings, and sleek black pointed pumps.

Image Source: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan

Makeup and Glam

Makeup artist Tanvi Chemburkar enhanced her look with brown eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, smudged kajal, rosy cheeks, highlighter, and glossy pink lips.

Image Source: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan

Hair Goals

Kareena kept her hair loose and luscious, complementing the bold yet graceful ensemble perfectly.

Image Source: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan

Fashion Takeaway

This look reaffirms Kareena Kapoor’s status as a trendsetter, showing how bold prints and monochrome styling can be balanced with elegance.

Image Source: Instagram/kareenakapoorkhan

