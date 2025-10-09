Bebo Goes Full Leopard And We’re Shook

Kareena Kapoor, 45, once again grabbed the spotlight with her impeccable fashion sense at a Delhi event on October 8, proving she remains a style icon.
The actor flaunted a striking yellow and black leopard-print saree from Sabyasachi’s Resort 2015 collection, crafted in lightweight chiffon for effortless elegance.
Sharing the look on Instagram on October 9, Kareena captioned it: Premiere night of a different kind! delighting her fans with a glimpse of her ensemble.
The saree was styled with the pallu draped gracefully over her shoulder, highlighting her poise and elevating the bold leopard print.
Paired with a deep-neckline bralette blouse and a matching full-sleeves cape, Kareena nailed monochrome dressing with an ethnic twist.
Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she accessorised with a Kundan necklace featuring blue and green emeralds, matching earrings, multiple rings, and sleek black pointed pumps.
Makeup artist Tanvi Chemburkar enhanced her look with brown eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, smudged kajal, rosy cheeks, highlighter, and glossy pink lips.
Kareena kept her hair loose and luscious, complementing the bold yet graceful ensemble perfectly.
This look reaffirms Kareena Kapoor’s status as a trendsetter, showing how bold prints and monochrome styling can be balanced with elegance.