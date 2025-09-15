September 15, 2025

Disha Patani Flaunts Minimal Glam

Published by: ABP Live

Calvin Klein Shoot

Disha shared stunning new pictures and videos from her latest Calvin Klein campaign, instantly sparking buzz online.

Image Source: Instagram/dishapatani

Black Slip Dress

The actress wore a chic black slip dress featuring spaghetti straps, a plunging neckline, and floral detailing.

Alluring Edge

The criss-cross backless style perfectly complemented Disha’s toned frame, elevating the outfit’s sensual appeal.

Natural Beauty

Soft waves, nude tones, and a glossy lip completed her understated yet impactful look.

Fashion Week

From sitting front-row to posing against a brick wall, Disha exuded sophistication in every frame.

Behind-the-Scenes

A candid video captured her posing in front of a white backdrop, surrounded by greenery, adding fresh contrast.

Fans Flood Instagram

Admirers called her a “goddess” and “queen,” declaring it one of her best Calvin Klein looks yet.

Strong Association

Disha has been the face of Calvin Klein in India for years, consistently redefining brand campaigns with style.

Film Line-Up

The actress will be seen in Welcome to the Jungle and a horror-comedy with Siddhant Chaturvedi, directed by Milap Zaveri.

