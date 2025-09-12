Ananya Panday’s Maldives Getaway

Ananya ditched the glam and went makeup-free in a pink swimsuit, giving fans a refreshingly real holiday look.
In a simple top and crumpled skirt, her staged candid felt hilariously relatable for every vacationer.
Beyond perfect pictures, she shared carefree moments that truly capture the joy of a beach break.
Of course, no girls’ holiday is complete without striking a few glam poses—and Ananya nailed them.
She leaned into the “girly” vacation vibe with a mirror selfie featuring a quirky quote in sight.
A vacation photo dump isn’t complete without a signature pout-faced selfie, and Ananya obliged.
Her expression after finally getting the perfect aesthetic shot was every traveler’s story.
She posed in chic swimwear but admitted the sun was less than forgiving—an honest holiday struggle.
Like everyone else, Ananya’s holiday album ended with food shots, sealing the “just like us” vibe.