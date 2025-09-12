September 12, 2025

Ananya Panday’s Maldives Getaway

Beach Vibes

Ananya ditched the glam and went makeup-free in a pink swimsuit, giving fans a refreshingly real holiday look.

The “Fake Candid” Shot

In a simple top and crumpled skirt, her staged candid felt hilariously relatable for every vacationer.

Fun Over Poses

Beyond perfect pictures, she shared carefree moments that truly capture the joy of a beach break.

Classic Pose

Of course, no girls’ holiday is complete without striking a few glam poses—and Ananya nailed them.

Mirror-Quote Aesthetic

She leaned into the “girly” vacation vibe with a mirror selfie featuring a quirky quote in sight.

Pouty Selfie

A vacation photo dump isn’t complete without a signature pout-faced selfie, and Ananya obliged.

‘Phew’ Shot Relief

Her expression after finally getting the perfect aesthetic shot was every traveler’s story.

Swimwear vs. Sunlight

She posed in chic swimwear but admitted the sun was less than forgiving—an honest holiday struggle.

Wrap It Up

Like everyone else, Ananya’s holiday album ended with food shots, sealing the “just like us” vibe.

