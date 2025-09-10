September 10, 2025

How Rich Is Karisma Kapoor?

Children Move Court

Karisma Kapoor’s children, Kiaan Raj and Samaira, have approached the Delhi High Court to challenge their father Sunjay Kapur’s alleged will.

Allegations Against Stepmother

The siblings accuse their stepmother, Priya Sachdev Kapur, of manipulating the will to gain full control over Sunjay’s vast ₹30,000 crore fortune.

Sudden Demise

Sunjay Kapur, former chairman of Sona Comstar, passed away in June 2025 after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest during a polo match in Windsor, UK.

Marriage & Divorce

Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur married in 2003 but separated in 2014. Their divorce was finalised in 2016 after a prolonged legal battle.

Divorce Settlement

As part of the settlement, Karisma reportedly received ₹70 crore alimony, ₹14 crore worth of bonds for the children, and a luxury bungalow in Mumbai.

Karisma Kapoor’s Wealth

Her personal net worth is estimated at ₹120 crore, while the extended Kapoor family’s wealth is pegged at nearly ₹1,000 crore.

Bollywood’s Top Star

During the 1990s, Karisma was among the highest-paid actresses, charging ₹50–70 lakh per film and nearly ₹1 crore for Hum Saath Saath Hain.

Endorsement Earnings

She has endorsed brands like Lux, McCain, Kellogg’s, Garnier, and Danone, continuing to earn ₹50–60 lakh per brand deal even today.

Legal Question

The court will now decide if Kiaan and Samaira can be recognised as Class I heirs under Hindu Succession Law, which would entitle them to inherit their late father’s assets.

