September 13, 2025

Fitoor-E-Fashion: Aamna Sharif Stuns In Ethereal Turquoise Ensemble

Published by: ABP Live
Image Source: Instagram/@aamnasharifofficial

Look

Aamna Sharif, known for her elegant style and timeless beauty, recently set Instagram ablaze with a spellbinding traditional look.

Image Source: Instagram/@aamnasharifofficial

Outfit

Draped in a turquoise blue lehenga with golden accents, she channelled a royal, old-world charm, effortlessly blending modern grace with vintage opulence. Her entire look is a masterclass in how to make traditional fashion feel fresh, vibrant, and editorial-worthy.

Image Source: Instagram/@aamnasharifofficial

Aesthetic

The mood of this shoot is pure Fitoor—a poetic blend of passion and beauty. Set against rich, Mughal-inspired backdrops with soft lighting and antique lamps, the ambiance evokes timeless romance.

Image Source: Instagram/@aamnasharifofficial

Makeup

The makeup is soft, glowing, and romantic—think glossy lips, softly contoured cheeks, and muted eyeshadow with perfectly defined brows

Image Source: Instagram/@aamnasharifofficial

Hair

Aamna’s signature radiant complexion adds to the ethereal vibe. Her voluminous, loose curls cascade beautifully, adding movement and texture to the look.

Image Source: Instagram/@aamnasharifofficial

Accessories

Topping it all is a stunning maang tikka sitting elegantly at the center of her forehead, paired with heavily embellished gold and green jhumkas.

Image Source: Instagram/@aamnasharifofficial

About Aamna

Aamna Sharif began her career in television, earning household fame with shows like Kahiin To Hoga and later appearing in Bollywood films.

Image Source: Instagram/@aamnasharifofficial

Fashion icon

Over the years, she has reinvented herself—not just as an actor but also as a fashion icon.

Image Source: Instagram/@aamnasharifofficial

Verdict

Aamna's entire look is a masterclass in how to make traditional fashion feel fresh, vibrant, and editorial-worthy.

Image Source: Instagram/@aamnasharifofficial

See More

Ananya Panday’s Maldives Getaway

How Rich Is Karisma Kapoor?

Surveen Chawla’s Denim Diva Moment Serves OOTD Vibe

Mouni Roy Serves Festive Glam In Classic Onam Look