The Q5 is Audi's midsize luxury SUV which slots above the Q3 and below the Q7.

While its rivals are newer, the Q5 still aces in the space, comfort and the quiet luxury areas.

The cabin too is simple and understated but

lacking some of the latest tech but we like the interface which is easy along with the digital dials.

In India, the Q5 comes with a sole 2.0 TFSI turbo petrol with 265hp and 370Nm.

Standard is Quattro and a 7-speed dual clutch gearbox.

We found the powertrain to be very silent

while the ride is more forgiving than rivals without the hard edge to it.

Power is decent and it is very smooth which is good for everyday driving

while the steering is too light but perfect for the city. Space is actually pretty good too with ample legroom.

Efficiency with a large petrol is never going to be more than single digits and that's what we saw too.

The Q5 in this district green shade looks good and has an understated design while the large Audi grille fits in the scheme of things.

