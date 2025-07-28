Range, Features, And More
While its rivals are newer, the Q5 still aces in the space, comfort and the quiet luxury areas.
lacking some of the latest tech but we like the interface which is easy along with the digital dials.
Standard is Quattro and a 7-speed dual clutch gearbox.
while the ride is more forgiving than rivals without the hard edge to it.
while the steering is too light but perfect for the city. Space is actually pretty good too with ample legroom.
The Q5 in this district green shade looks good and has an understated design while the large Audi grille fits in the scheme of things.