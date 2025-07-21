10 Years Of Creta

Check Out This Compact SUV In All Of Its Generations

July 21, 2025
Published by: Somnath Chatterjee
Image Source: Somnath Chatterjee

The Creta has completed 10 years

and the first generation model was launched in 2015.

Image Source: Somnath Chatterjee

The first gen Creta

came with a set of 1.6 and 1.4l diesel plus petrol engines.

Image Source: Somnath Chatterjee

The second generation Creta

came with a new look as well as a turbo petrol 1.4l engine along with a panoramic sunroof plus more.

Image Source: Somnath Chatterjee

The latest updated Creta facelift

launched last year which has further catapulted its sales with a new look plus a 1.5l turbo petrol.

Image Source: Somnath Chatterjee

The Creta

is also now for the first time available with an electric powertrain.

Image Source: Somnath Chatterjee

Till date,

sunroof equipped Creta have gotten more than 70 percent of sales.

Image Source: Somnath Chatterjee

The Creta

is currently available with Petrol, diesel and electric.

Image Source: Somnath Chatterjee

