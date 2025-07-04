Jeep Meridian Overland With ADAS Quick Review

July 4, 2025
Published by: Somnath Chatterjee
Image Source: Somnath Chatterjee

Available in four trims, the Jeep Meridian gets an update with the major inclusion of ADAS. On the outside though the Meridian looks even better now with the seven slot grille with chrome elements

Image Source: Somnath Chatterjee

The other talking point is the design of the 18-inch alloy wheels which also looks good and matches the chunky appeal. There are 5 and 7 seater options now in the Meridian too while the dash now has a suede finish which we rather like

Image Source: Somnath Chatterjee

There are copper inserts too which increase the ambiance while the 10.25-in screen continues along with the digital cluster

Image Source: Somnath Chatterjee

Space though is decent but not the highest especially when compared to others and the seats are a bit firm

Image Source: Somnath Chatterjee

The Level 2 ADAS contains the usual suite of features which work well for our roads while not being intrusive. The 170 bhp 2.0l diesel remains which is a bit loud but has a good amount of torque while the suspension continues to handle our roads with ease

Image Source: Somnath Chatterjee

Prices start under Rs 25 lakh and go on till Rs 38.7 lakh and it now looks better, has a more luxurious interior but the biggest reason to get this car is the toughness and the suspension

Image Source: Somnath Chatterjee

