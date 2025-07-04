Jeep Meridian Overland With ADAS Quick Review

Available in four trims, the Jeep Meridian gets an update with the major inclusion of ADAS. On the outside though the Meridian looks even better now with the seven slot grille with chrome elements
Image Source: Somnath Chatterjee
The other talking point is the design of the 18-inch alloy wheels which also looks good and matches the chunky appeal. There are 5 and 7 seater options now in the Meridian too while the dash now has a suede finish which we rather like
Image Source: Somnath Chatterjee
There are copper inserts too which increase the ambiance while the 10.25-in screen continues along with the digital cluster
Image Source: Somnath Chatterjee
Space though is decent but not the highest especially when compared to others and the seats are a bit firm
Image Source: Somnath Chatterjee
The Level 2 ADAS contains the usual suite of features which work well for our roads while not being intrusive. The 170 bhp 2.0l diesel remains which is a bit loud but has a good amount of torque while the suspension continues to handle our roads with ease
Image Source: Somnath Chatterjee
Prices start under Rs 25 lakh and go on till Rs 38.7 lakh and it now looks better, has a more luxurious interior but the biggest reason to get this car is the toughness and the suspension