Mercedes-Benz GLS 450d AMG Line Review

The GLS is the biggest Mercedes SUV while now the AMG Line adds a sporty touch Being a cosmetic exercise, the GLS AMG Line gets a different coloured grille plus a new bumper design along with bigger intakes.
Image Source: Somnath Chatterjee
The biggest change visually is also the massive 21 inch wheels where also the AMG lettering is only seen. In Obsidian Black, the body coloured elements and this new look gives it a lot of presence
Image Source: Somnath Chatterjee
Inside, there is a new 3 spoke AMG steering wheel which looks better in our opinion. Elsewhere there are new pedals and AMG spec floor mats
Image Source: Somnath Chatterjee
It is still a huge luxury SUV and has loads of space inside while rear passengers are pampered with individual zones for the climate control, separate screen to control various functions plus powered adjustment and more including rear entertainment screens
Image Source: Somnath Chatterjee
The GLS 450d uses a large 3.0 litre diesel with 362bhp and 750Nm. That is huge power and this diesel is silent, quick and fun while making this huge SUV feel smaller
Image Source: Somnath Chatterjee
That said the 21 inch wheels bring in a slightly stiff low speed ride
Image Source: Somnath Chatterjee
Priced at Rs 1.4 crore, the GLS AMG Line looks better and has more presence which is the key highlight here