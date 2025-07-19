Mercedes-Benz GLS 450d AMG Line Review

July 19, 2025
Published by: Somnath Chatterjee
Image Source: Somnath Chatterjee

The GLS is the biggest Mercedes SUV while now the AMG Line adds a sporty touch Being a cosmetic exercise, the GLS AMG Line gets a different coloured grille plus a new bumper design along with bigger intakes.

Image Source: Somnath Chatterjee

The biggest change visually is also the massive 21 inch wheels where also the AMG lettering is only seen. In Obsidian Black, the body coloured elements and this new look gives it a lot of presence

Image Source: Somnath Chatterjee

Inside, there is a new 3 spoke AMG steering wheel which looks better in our opinion. Elsewhere there are new pedals and AMG spec floor mats

Image Source: Somnath Chatterjee

It is still a huge luxury SUV and has loads of space inside while rear passengers are pampered with individual zones for the climate control, separate screen to control various functions plus powered adjustment and more including rear entertainment screens

Image Source: Somnath Chatterjee

The GLS 450d uses a large 3.0 litre diesel with 362bhp and 750Nm. That is huge power and this diesel is silent, quick and fun while making this huge SUV feel smaller

Image Source: Somnath Chatterjee

That said the 21 inch wheels bring in a slightly stiff low speed ride

Image Source: Somnath Chatterjee

Priced at Rs 1.4 crore, the GLS AMG Line looks better and has more presence which is the key highlight here

Image Source: Somnath Chatterjee

See More

Jeep Meridian Overland With ADAS Quick Review

Mercedes-AMG GT And GT Pro Launched- V8 Powered Sportscar Is Here

New 2025 Yezdi Adventure Squares Up Against The Hero Xpulse 210 And KTM 250 Adventure

New Tata Altroz Facelift: Top 5 Things To Know