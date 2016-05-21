×
ABP NEWS LIVE 24*7: Sandeep Chaudhary LIVE | Pakistan | Donald Trump | Shahbaz sharif | PoK

Anderson takes 10 wickets as England seal innings win over Sri Lanka

Anderson takes 10 wickets as England seal innings win over Sri Lanka

By : ABP News Bureau | Updated at : 21 May 2016 11:50 PM (IST)
Anderson takes 10 wickets as England seal innings win over Sri LankaEngland's James Anderson (2nd left) celebrates after taking the wicket of Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka on day three of the 1st Test match at Headingley, Leeds, in England on Saturday. (AP)

 

 

LEEDS: James Anderson carved through Sri Lanka again on Saturday as England won the first test by an innings and 88 runs inside three days.

The seam bowler had 5-29 as Sri Lanka collapsed to 119 all out in its second innings soon after tea. Anderson picked up 5-16 as Sri Lanka was bowled out for 91 in its first innings on Friday, ending with 10-45 overall. England made 298 after being asked to bat first.

With Anderson again rampant in swinging and seaming conditions at Headingley, only Kusal Mendis with 53 offered any resistance.

Even with a significant amount of time lost to rain, England sealed a convincing win to start the three-match series.

The only downside for England was a knee injury to allrounder Ben Stokes.

Brief Scores

England 1st Innings: 298 all out (Jonny Bairstow 140, Alex Hales 86; Dasun Shanaka 3-46, Dusmantha Chameera 3-64).

Sri Lanka 1st Innings: 91 all out (Angelo Mathews 34; James Anderson 5-16, Stuart Broad 4-21).

Sri Lanka 2nd Innings (following on): 119 all out (Kusal Mendis 53; James Anderson 5-29, Steven Finn 3-26).

Published at : 21 May 2016 11:50 PM (IST)

