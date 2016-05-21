Anderson takes 10 wickets as England seal innings win over Sri Lanka
LEEDS: James Anderson carved through Sri Lanka again on Saturday as England won the first test by an innings and 88 runs inside three days.
The seam bowler had 5-29 as Sri Lanka collapsed to 119 all out in its second innings soon after tea. Anderson picked up 5-16 as Sri Lanka was bowled out for 91 in its first innings on Friday, ending with 10-45 overall. England made 298 after being asked to bat first.
With Anderson again rampant in swinging and seaming conditions at Headingley, only Kusal Mendis with 53 offered any resistance.
Even with a significant amount of time lost to rain, England sealed a convincing win to start the three-match series.
The only downside for England was a knee injury to allrounder Ben Stokes.
Brief Scores
England 1st Innings: 298 all out (Jonny Bairstow 140, Alex Hales 86; Dasun Shanaka 3-46, Dusmantha Chameera 3-64).
Sri Lanka 1st Innings: 91 all out (Angelo Mathews 34; James Anderson 5-16, Stuart Broad 4-21).
Sri Lanka 2nd Innings (following on): 119 all out (Kusal Mendis 53; James Anderson 5-29, Steven Finn 3-26).