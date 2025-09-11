9 Must-Visit Beach Destinations In South India
Famous for its crescent-shaped beaches lined with coconut groves, Kovalam is ideal for sunbathing, swimming, and Ayurvedic retreats.
A UNESCO World Heritage site, Mahabalipuram offers stunning rock-cut temples along with a scenic beachside setting.
At the southern tip of India, Kanyakumari offers unique views of sunrise and sunset over the confluence of three seas.
A spiritual town with serene shores, Gokarna is popular for its pristine beaches like Om Beach and Kudle Beach.
A vibrant port city with rich heritage, Kochi also offers relaxing beach escapes and a taste of Kerala’s coastal culture.
Home to the towering Shiva statue, Murudeshwar offers a mix of spirituality and stunning sea views.
Known for its Sri Krishna Temple and Malpe Beach, Udupi is a blend of divine culture and seaside beauty.
A lively port city, Mangalore is dotted with golden beaches, ancient temples, and scenic riversides.
Once a historic trading hub, Kozhikode enchants with its Arabian Sea coastline and cultural heritage.