Ankita Lokhande Turns Royal Muse in Regal Green & Red

Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande has once again proven that her fashion game is pure elegance mixed with old-world charm.

Look

In her latest look, the actress channels regal bridal energy, draped in a heavily embroidered traditional outfit that celebrates intricate craftsmanship and timeless allure.

Outfit

Ankita dons a stunning olive-green sharara set paired with a heavily embellished kurta featuring intricate zari, resham, and mirror work in hues of maroon, gold, and fuchsia.

Detailed outfit deconstruction

A contrasting green dupatta with delicate golden embroidery and a red border completes the royal silhouette, adding a perfect pop of festive brightness.

Makeup

Her makeup mirrors sophistication — bold berry lips, soft contoured cheeks, and well-defined eyes that highlight her natural features.

Hair

Her hair is neatly parted in the center and tied back in a classic bun, adorned with a golden passa and maang tikka that add a vintage Mughal flair to her look.

Accessories

Ankita’s accessories exude subtle opulence — a statement passa, chandelier earrings, layered bangles, and a traditional ring, all in tones of gold and red

Vibe

Set against a deep red backdrop, Ankita embodies the aesthetic of a royal muse from a bygone era. The mood is intimate yet powerful — a seamless mix of tradition and theatrical beauty that highlights her poise and strong sense of individuality.

Fashion footprint

From her television beginnings to making waves on the silver screen, Ankita has evolved into a true style icon. Whether it’s her sari statements or regal ethnic looks, she continues to define versatility and grace with every appearance.

