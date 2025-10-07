October 7, 2025

Hina Khan’s Ethereal Look In A Vibrant Lehenga Will Leave You Spellbound

In her latest photoshoot, Hina Khan exudes royalty, tradition, and fierce glamour all at once.

Look

Dressed in an opulent, heavily embellished velvet lehenga, Hina brings a rich blend of ethnic vibrancy and modern elegance.

Outfit

The outfit features a harmonious palette of fuchsia pink, deep red, purple, and olive green, creating a mesmerizing visual contrast.

Outfit breakdown

The lehenga skirt showcases intricate mirror work and sequin embroidery, adorned with bold motifs in velvety textures.

Makeup

Hina’s makeup is luminous and ethereal — dewy skin, soft pink blush, kohl-rimmed eyes with fluttery lashes, and a matte mauve lip come together to elevate her natural features.

Hair

Her hair, styled in soft vintage waves, is adorned with fresh pink flowers and baby's breath, enhancing the romantic, old-world aesthetic.

Accessories

Statement jewelry completes the look — a regal kundan choker necklace with pearl and gemstone drops, ruby and emerald cocktail rings, and delicate diamond bangles, all harmonizing with the outfit without overwhelming it.

Vibe

The entire setup, bathed in warm, golden lighting, evokes a royal portrait vibe — timeless, elegant, and captivating.

Fashion icon

Hina continues to assert her place as a true fashion icon, merging tradition with trend in a way few can. This shoot not only celebrates festive and bridal fashion but also showcases her fearless evolution from television sweetheart to a style maven with a powerful visual voice.

