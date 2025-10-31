October 31, 2025

Shivangi Joshi’s Dreamy Festive Glam Look

Shivangi Joshi

TV’s style icon Shivangi Joshi brings shimmer and sophistication in her latest photoshoot — elegance, grace, and festive glow all in one frame.

A masterpiece in embroidery and detail

Shivangi dons a slate-blue gown adorned with intricate floral embroidery in gold, maroon, and olive hues — every bead and sequin adding to the luxe vibe.

Soft-glam magic with a festive twist

Her dewy base, nude pink lips, and softly smoked eyes create a radiant glow, while a tiny black bindi adds traditional charm to her contemporary elegance.

Effortless curls and regal jewels

Her voluminous curls cascade gracefully, paired with a statement choker and minimal accessories — striking the perfect balance between modern and classic.

City lights, cinematic charm

Set against twinkling lights, Shivangi’s shoot captures romantic festive energy — every frame exuding warmth, confidence, and timeless beauty.

From TV star to fashion muse

Known for her roles in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Balika Vadhu 2, Shivangi continues to redefine Indian TV fashion — blending simplicity with sophistication.

Shivangi Joshi — the embodiment of grace and glamour

With each photoshoot, Shivangi proves that true style is about confidence, elegance, and authenticity.

About Shivangi

Over the years, Shivangi Joshi has evolved into a fashion icon in Indian television, known for her refined sartorial choices that blend traditional aesthetics with contemporary flair.

Fashion icon

From ethnic ensembles to high-fashion editorials, she continues to surprise fans with her impeccable sense of style and confidence.

