September 9, 2025

Mannara Chopra Glows Like A Jewel In Glam Emerald Gown

Published by: ABP Live
Image Source: Instagram/@memannara

Mannara

Mannara Chopra recently set Instagram ablaze with her jaw-dropping photoshoot, and her look is nothing short of red-carpet royalty.

Image Source: Instagram/@memannara

Look

Dressed in a breathtaking emerald green sequinned gown, Mannara exuded bold glamour, old-Hollywood charm, and modern-day sass — all at once.

Image Source: Instagram/@memannara

Outfiit deconstructed

The off-shoulder gown featured a form-fitting mermaid silhouette that accentuated her hourglass figure. What truly elevated the look was the structured corset-style bodice adorned with emerald-cut gemstone embellishments and strategic sheer mesh panels, offering a daring yet classy vibe.

Image Source: Instagram/@memannara

Makeup

Mannara’s makeup was soft-glam with a luminous base and flushed cheeks, giving her skin a natural yet polished glow. She wore a glossy nude-pink lip with a hint of peach, perfectly complementing the vibrance of her gown.

Image Source: Instagram/@memannara

Hair

Her hair was kept sleek and straight, parted to one side, adding to the elegance and ensuring all attention stayed on her outfit. The simplicity of her hairstyle offered the perfect balance to the heavily embellished dress.

Image Source: Instagram/@memannara

Accessories

Choosing to let her gown do most of the talking, Mannara styled the look with minimal accessories — a statement ring, sparkling earrings, and a bracelet on one wrist. The accessories were kept tastefully understated, allowing her outfit’s intricate detailing to shine through.

Image Source: Instagram/@memannara

Vibe

The overall vibe of the shoot leans heavily into luxury evening glamour. From the luxe backdrop featuring polished wood floors and ambient lighting to her poised poses, the aesthetic was clearly curated to match the drama of the outfit — moody, majestic, and magnetic.

Image Source: Instagram/@memannara

Bigg Boss

Known for her recent stint in Bigg Boss, Mannara has increasingly carved a niche for herself in the fashion and entertainment space.

Image Source: Instagram/@memannara

Fashion sense

Her evolving fashion sense — marked by bold silhouettes, strategic bling, and confident styling — is a testament to her growing comfort in the spotlight.

Image Source: Instagram/@memannara

