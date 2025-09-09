Mannara Chopra Glows Like A Jewel In Glam Emerald Gown

Mannara Chopra recently set Instagram ablaze with her jaw-dropping photoshoot, and her look is nothing short of red-carpet royalty.
Dressed in a breathtaking emerald green sequinned gown, Mannara exuded bold glamour, old-Hollywood charm, and modern-day sass — all at once.
The off-shoulder gown featured a form-fitting mermaid silhouette that accentuated her hourglass figure. What truly elevated the look was the structured corset-style bodice adorned with emerald-cut gemstone embellishments and strategic sheer mesh panels, offering a daring yet classy vibe.
Mannara’s makeup was soft-glam with a luminous base and flushed cheeks, giving her skin a natural yet polished glow. She wore a glossy nude-pink lip with a hint of peach, perfectly complementing the vibrance of her gown.
Her hair was kept sleek and straight, parted to one side, adding to the elegance and ensuring all attention stayed on her outfit. The simplicity of her hairstyle offered the perfect balance to the heavily embellished dress.
Choosing to let her gown do most of the talking, Mannara styled the look with minimal accessories — a statement ring, sparkling earrings, and a bracelet on one wrist. The accessories were kept tastefully understated, allowing her outfit’s intricate detailing to shine through.
The overall vibe of the shoot leans heavily into luxury evening glamour. From the luxe backdrop featuring polished wood floors and ambient lighting to her poised poses, the aesthetic was clearly curated to match the drama of the outfit — moody, majestic, and magnetic.
Known for her recent stint in Bigg Boss, Mannara has increasingly carved a niche for herself in the fashion and entertainment space.
Her evolving fashion sense — marked by bold silhouettes, strategic bling, and confident styling — is a testament to her growing comfort in the spotlight.