Here’s How The Latest Feature Works
Google is preparing to launch a feature that will allow users to change their old or awkward Gmail usernames without creating a new account.
Google has announced on a support page that it is introducing a new option that will allow users to change their email address ending in @gmail.com.
Until now, this feature was only available to those who created a Google account with a third-party email. It was not possible for users with direct Gmail addresses.
After choosing a new email address, Google can use your old Gmail as an alias.
This means you will be able to log in to Google services with both your old and new email addresses. The good thing is that messages, photos, chats, and other data coming to the old email will be completely safe and will remain accessible as before.
Google will also implement some rules with this feature. Users will not be able to create another new Google account for a year after choosing a new Gmail address.
Furthermore, the facility to change the email address will be limited and can be used a maximum of three times.
The feature is not yet live for everyone. According to Google, the ability to change Gmail usernames is being rolled out gradually.
In such a situation, it's possible that some users may not see this option immediately and will have to wait a bit. If you've ever hastily created an awkward Gmail username, the coming time may bring relief.
It is believed that this feature will be available to more users by 2026 and the Gmail experience will become more flexible and easier than before.