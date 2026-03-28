7 Ways Your Phone Is Tracking You Without You Realising

From location to behaviour, your smartphone is constantly collecting data in the background.
Your phone tracks your real-time location using GPS, Wi-Fi, and mobile networks. Even when apps are closed, location data can still be collected.
Many apps access your contacts, camera, microphone, and storage. These permissions allow apps to gather personal data continuously.
What you search and browse is monitored by browsers and apps. This data is often used to personalise ads and recommendations.
Some apps may use microphone access to understand user behaviour. Voice assistants rely on voice detection to respond to commands.
Camera access and motion sensors can be used by apps for features like AR, but also to analyse usage patterns.
Your activity is used to build a digital profile for targeted advertising. This includes your interests, habits, and online behaviour.
Apps often run in the background collecting data even when not in use. This helps improve services but also increases data exposure.
Your data helps improve user experience but raises privacy concerns. Being aware of permissions and settings is key to staying in control.