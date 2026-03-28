7 Ways Your Phone Is Tracking You Without You Realising

March 28, 2026
Published by: ABP Live Tech
Image Source: Canva

Your Phone Knows More About You Than You Think:

From location to behaviour, your smartphone is constantly collecting data in the background.

Image Source: Pexels

1. Location Tracking:

Your phone tracks your real-time location using GPS, Wi-Fi, and mobile networks. Even when apps are closed, location data can still be collected.

Image Source: Pexels

2. App Permissions Access:

Many apps access your contacts, camera, microphone, and storage. These permissions allow apps to gather personal data continuously.

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3. Search And Browsing Activity:

What you search and browse is monitored by browsers and apps. This data is often used to personalise ads and recommendations.

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4. Microphone Monitoring:

Some apps may use microphone access to understand user behaviour. Voice assistants rely on voice detection to respond to commands.

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5. Camera And Sensor Data:

Camera access and motion sensors can be used by apps for features like AR, but also to analyse usage patterns.

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6. Ad Tracking And Profiling:

Your activity is used to build a digital profile for targeted advertising. This includes your interests, habits, and online behaviour.

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7. Background Data Collection:

Apps often run in the background collecting data even when not in use. This helps improve services but also increases data exposure.

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What This Means For You:

Your data helps improve user experience but raises privacy concerns. Being aware of permissions and settings is key to staying in control.

Image Source: Pexels

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