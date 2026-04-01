Here’s How You Can Unsend It Quickly
Sending an email to the wrong person or with errors is more common than you think.
With professionals sending dozens daily, small mistakes can easily slip through.
Gmail gives a short window to undo a sent email, which can be extended up to 30 seconds.
You can increase the undo time by changing settings under the General tab.
Email recall works only within the same organisation and before the message is opened.
Newer Outlook versions allow a brief undo option, but only for a few seconds.
Apple Mail users can unsend emails within a short time window on newer devices.
Once sent via Yahoo Mail, emails cannot be unsent or recalled.
If recall fails, send a polite correction and always double-check before hitting send.