Sent The Wrong Email?

Here’s How You Can Unsend It Quickly

April 1, 2026
Published by: ABP Live
Image Source: Canva

Sending an email to the wrong person or with errors is more common than you think.

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Emails Move Fast:

With professionals sending dozens daily, small mistakes can easily slip through.

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HERE’S HOW TO FIX IT
Gmail’s Quick Undo Option:

Gmail gives a short window to undo a sent email, which can be extended up to 30 seconds.

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Adjust Your Gmail Settings:

You can increase the undo time by changing settings under the General tab.

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Outlook Recall Has Limits:

Email recall works only within the same organisation and before the message is opened.

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Outlook’s Undo Send Feature:

Newer Outlook versions allow a brief undo option, but only for a few seconds.

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Apple Mail Also Helps:

Apple Mail users can unsend emails within a short time window on newer devices.

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Yahoo Doesn’t Support Recall:

Once sent via Yahoo Mail, emails cannot be unsent or recalled.

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When Nothing Works, Follow Up:

If recall fails, send a polite correction and always double-check before hitting send.

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