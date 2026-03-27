5 Simple Ways To Make Your Smartphone Battery Last Longer

March 27, 2026
Published by: ABP Live Tech
Image Source: pexels

Smartphones Are Essential Today:

Smartphones have become a crucial part of everyday life, from work to entertainment.

Image Source: pexels

Battery Life Impacts Performance:

A phone’s performance and longevity depend heavily on how well its battery is maintained.

Image Source: pexels

Want Long-Lasting Battery Health?

Follow these simple yet effective habits to keep your battery performing like new for years.

Image Source: pexels

1. Maintain The Ideal Charge Range:

Keep your battery between 20% and 80%. Avoid draining it completely or charging to 100% frequently.

Image Source: pexels

2. Use Original Charger Only:

Always charge your device with the original charger and cable to prevent battery damage.

Image Source: pexels

3. Reduce Brightness And Use Dark Mode:

Lower screen brightness and enable dark mode to reduce battery consumption throughout the day.

Image Source: pexels

4. Avoid Extreme Heat Exposure:

Do not leave your phone in direct sunlight or hot environments, as heat can damage the battery.

Image Source: pexels

5. Keep Your Phone Updated:

Regular software updates help improve battery optimisation and overall performance.

Image Source: pexels

Small Changes, Big Impact:

Adopting these simple habits daily can significantly extend your phone’s battery life and efficiency.

Image Source: pexels

See More

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: Galaxy S25 FE, Tab S11 Ultra, What Else To Expect

Top 10 Most Popular TV Shows On Netflix (Non-English)

Top 10 Most Popular TV Shows On Netflix (English)

Top 10 Most Popular Movies On Netflix (Non-English)