Diwali 2025: Important Rules For Choosing Lakshmi And Ganesh Idols For Puja

Auspicious Lakshmi Puja Muhurat:

This year, the most auspicious time for Lakshmi Puja is from 7:08 PM to 8:18 PM. Worshipping during this period is believed to invite prosperity and divine blessings.

Significance Of Lakshmi Ganesh Puja:

On Diwali night, idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh are placed and worshipped with devotion to welcome wealth, wisdom, and happiness into the home.

Idol Selection Tips:

When buying idols for Diwali Puja, ensure you choose them thoughtfully. A carefully selected idol is said to enhance the positivity of your puja.

1. Avoid Lakshmi Ganesh Idols:

According to religious beliefs, a combined idol of Lakshmi and Ganesh should not be worshipped. Each deity should be honoured separately to ensure complete blessings.

2. Choose Separate Idols For Puja:

Always select individual idols of Lakshmi and Ganesh for Diwali Puja. Worshipping them together as two distinct idols symbolises balanced wealth and wisdom.

3. Avoid Standing Lakshmi Idol:

Do not purchase an idol where Goddess Lakshmi is standing or riding an owl, as such forms are not considered auspicious for home worship.

4. Check Ganesh's Trunk Direction:

An idol of Lord Ganesh with the trunk turned to the right is traditionally avoided for home puja, as it signifies strict rituals and is meant for temple settings.

5. Replace Clay Idols Every Year:

If you use clay idols for Diwali, replace them annually. A new idol each year symbolises renewal, purity, and the continuation of divine energy in your home.

