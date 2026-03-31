March 31, 2026

SIP Investment Tips:

Should You Stop Or Continue During A Market Crash?

Published by: ABP Live
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SIP Goal Reminder:

SIPs are meant for long-term wealth creation, not short-term gains.

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Stay Invested:

Market ups and downs are normal; consistency matters more than timing.

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Power Of Time:

Compounding works best when you stay invested for the long run.

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Crises Are Temporary:

Wars and global disruptions have happened before, markets have recovered.

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Avoid Panic Decisions:

Don’t stop SIPs based on short-term fear or market noise.

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Check Your Needs:

Withdraw only if you need money in the near future.

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Long-Term Advantage:

Longer investment horizons reduce the impact of volatility.

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Liquidity Matters:

Maintain emergency funds instead of breaking investments.

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Review, Don’t React:

Rebalance your portfolio periodically, not during panic phases.

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Discipline Wins:

Consistency and proper asset allocation are key to building wealth

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