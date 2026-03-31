Should You Stop Or Continue During A Market Crash?
SIPs are meant for long-term wealth creation, not short-term gains.
Market ups and downs are normal; consistency matters more than timing.
Compounding works best when you stay invested for the long run.
Wars and global disruptions have happened before, markets have recovered.
Don’t stop SIPs based on short-term fear or market noise.
Withdraw only if you need money in the near future.
Longer investment horizons reduce the impact of volatility.
Maintain emergency funds instead of breaking investments.
Rebalance your portfolio periodically, not during panic phases.
Consistency and proper asset allocation are key to building wealth