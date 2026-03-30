Here’s Exactly What You Should Do Next
To get a loan from a bank, one has to go through several procedures. If your bank loan has been rejected, don't panic, follow these steps.
First, find out the reason for the rejection from the bank.
Begin the process of improving your bad credit score.
Pay all your outstanding dues on time.
Provide accurate and complete documentary information.
Focus on increasing sources of income.
Try to improve your credit history by taking out small personal loans or using credit cards.
Apply for a small loan.
Choose a longer loan tenure.