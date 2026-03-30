March 30, 2026

Home Loan Rejected?

Here’s Exactly What You Should Do Next

Published by: ABP Live
Image Source: Canva

To get a loan from a bank, one has to go through several procedures. If your bank loan has been rejected, don't panic, follow these steps.

Image Source: Freepik

First, find out the reason for the rejection from the bank.

Image Source: Canva

Begin the process of improving your bad credit score.

Image Source: Freepik

Pay all your outstanding dues on time.

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Provide accurate and complete documentary information.

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Focus on increasing sources of income.

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Try to improve your credit history by taking out small personal loans or using credit cards.

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Apply for a small loan.

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Choose a longer loan tenure.

Image Source: Freepik

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