The Reason Behind Why Yawning Spreads From One Person To Another

We often notice that when one person yawns, others nearby start yawning too.
Yawning is a common and natural process experienced by almost everyone.
Scientists have long studied why people tend to yawn after seeing someone else.
This reaction occurs because of mirror neurons, special brain cells linked to imitation.
These neurons help us mimic others, activating the brain when we see someone yawn.
When a person yawns, the brain’s neuron system responds, causing us to yawn too.
This effect is known as contagious yawning because it spreads from one person to another.
Studies show nearly half of people yawn after watching someone else yawn.
Another reason for yawning is that it helps cool the brain when it gets overheated.
When we think or work too hard, yawning acts as a natural way to refresh the brain.