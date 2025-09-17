Want Long, Thick Hair? Try These 8 Proven Desi Hacks

In today’s hectic lifestyle, managing proper hair care is a challenge. Pollution, stress, and poor diet make it harder to maintain long, strong, and shiny hair.
If you dream of long, thick locks, try these 8 desi hacks. They are simple, effective, and rooted in traditional Indian hair care secrets.
A paste made from soaked fenugreek seeds, amla powder, and a little olive oil strengthens hair and keeps it voluminous.
Massaging the scalp with coconut or olive oil two to three times a week boosts circulation and promotes healthy hair growth.
Shikakai is a natural cleanser that keeps the scalp healthy, prevents dandruff, and protects hair from damage.
Rich in sulphur and antioxidants, onion juice nourishes hair roots and encourages faster, thicker growth.
Mix amla powder with water to create a paste. Apply it to the scalp to strengthen roots and improve hair health from within.
Stress is one of the biggest causes of hair fall. Practising relaxation techniques can help keep your hair strong and healthy.
A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and protein ensures your hair gets the nutrition it needs to grow long and thick.
Protecting your hair from sun and pollution, along with regular trims, is essential to keep it healthy, smooth, and damage-free.