8 Creative Ways To Recharge At Work
Micro-breaks of five to ten minutes improve concentration and reduce fatigue. Research indicates that micro-breaks increase energy and performance without decreasing productivity.
Neck rotations and shoulder rolls are easy stretches that improve blood flow and prevent stiffness. Regular exercise reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease, the American Heart Association reports.
Natural lighting exposure governs circadian rhythms, which improves alertness and sleep. According to a study, employees who sit by windows get 46 more minutes of nighttime sleep.
A 10-20 minute nap increases alertness and memory. NASA research found a 26-minute nap improved pilot performance by 34% and alertness by 54%.
Creativity can be stimulated through journaling, drawing, or solving rapid brain teasers. Engaging in other non-relevant creative projects enhances creativity and problem-solving.
Deep breathing for only two minutes lowers stress chemicals and increases mental concentration. Harvard Health informs us that mindfulness activities also reduce anxiety and boost focus.
Having plants in workplaces enhances mood and reduces stress. Research at the University of Exeter found workplace plants increased productivity by 15%.
Daily encounters, no matter how minor, give people a sense of belonging. People are 50% more likely to be thriving at work if they have better social relationships there, per Gallup research.
Shruti Swaroop, Founder of Embrace Consulting & Co-Founder International inclusion Alliance