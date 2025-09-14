5 Exercises To Strengthen Your Lungs And Improve Breathing Naturally

September 14, 2025
Published by: ABP Live Lifestyle
Breathing Issues Are Common:

Many people today struggle with shortness of breath and respiratory problems.

Exercise Can Help:

Regular exercise plays an important role in strengthening the lungs and boosting stamina.

Breathing Exercises For Strong Lungs:

Deep breathing and controlled techniques can improve lung function and capacity.

1. Diaphragmatic Breathing:

This technique helps expand lung capacity, making breathing more efficient and smooth.

2. Alternate Nostril Breathing:

Practising this balances airflow, calms the mind, and keeps the lungs active.

3. Cardio:

Daily brisk walking, cycling, or light jogging for 20–30 minutes strengthens the respiratory system.

4. Pranayam:

Regular pranayam increases oxygen supply in the body and supports lung health.

5. Pursed Lip Breathing:

Pursed-lip breathing is a simple yet powerful exercise to improve lung function. This technique helps control breathing, increases oxygen intake, and reduces shortness of breath.

To keep lungs healthy, it is crucial to stay away from smoking and limit alcohol consumption.

