Simple Lip Care Tips That Work
Cold weather strips moisture from the lips, making them dry, flaky, and prone to chapping.
Just like your skin, lips require regular care to stay soft and healthy during winter.
The skin on the lips is the thinnest and softest on the body, making it more sensitive to weather changes.
Low humidity, chilly winds, and reduced water intake cause lips to lose moisture quickly.
Apply lip balm containing petroleum jelly or shea butter to lock in moisture and protect the lips.
Trusted lip care products with natural oils and butters work best to heal and prevent chapping.
Gently scrubbing your lips once a week helps remove dead skin and improves softness.
Keep applying lip balm regularly to maintain hydration and prevent cracks.
Drinking enough water is essential, as hydration plays a key role in keeping lips soft and healthy.
