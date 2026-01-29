Cold Wind, Dry Lips?

Simple Lip Care Tips That Work

January 29, 2026
Understand Winter Damage

Cold weather strips moisture from the lips, making them dry, flaky, and prone to chapping.

Lips Need Care Too

Just like your skin, lips require regular care to stay soft and healthy during winter.

Most Delicate Skin Area

The skin on the lips is the thinnest and softest on the body, making it more sensitive to weather changes.

Cold Air Worsens Dryness

Low humidity, chilly winds, and reduced water intake cause lips to lose moisture quickly.

Use a Nourishing Lip Balm

Apply lip balm containing petroleum jelly or shea butter to lock in moisture and protect the lips.

Choose the Right Products

Trusted lip care products with natural oils and butters work best to heal and prevent chapping.

Exfoliate Once a Week

Gently scrubbing your lips once a week helps remove dead skin and improves softness.

Reapply Throughout the Day

Keep applying lip balm regularly to maintain hydration and prevent cracks.

Stay Hydrated from Within

Drinking enough water is essential, as hydration plays a key role in keeping lips soft and healthy.

