Union Budget 2026:

Decoding Nirmala Sitharaman’s Saree Choices Over 8 Budgets Sessions

January 21, 2026
Published by: ABP Live
Image Source: PTI Images

As Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to present the Union Budget 2026, attention once again turns to her signature handloom saree, where policy meets tradition on Budget Day.

Image Source: PTI Images

Union Budget 2025:

For her eighth Budget presentation, Nirmala Sitharaman wore a Madhubani saree featuring a traditional gold border, paired with a contrasting blouse, reflecting India’s rich folk art heritage.

Image Source: PTI Images

Union Budget 2024:

She opted for an off-white Mangalagiri saree with a bright border, known for its simplicity, clean lines, and understated elegance rooted in Andhra Pradesh’s handloom tradition.

Image Source: PTI Images

Interim Budget 2024:

While presenting the Interim Budget, Sitharaman chose a handloom tussar silk saree adorned with subtle kantha work, highlighting India’s textile craftsmanship.

Image Source: PTI Images

Union Budget 2023:

She appeared in a red silk saree with a temple-style border, a classic South Indian weave known for its traditional motifs and cultural symbolism.

Image Source: PTI Images

Union Budget 2022:

For the 2022 Budget, Sitharaman wore a Bomkai saree from Odisha, featuring intricate borders and zari detailing that showcased regional handloom artistry.

Image Source: x/ ANI

Union Budget 2021:

She chose a vibrant Pochampally ikat saree, recognised for its bold patterns and traditional weaving technique from Telangana.

Image Source: x/ ANI

Union Budget 2020:

The finance minister wore a bright silk saree with a contrasting border, a colour combination often associated with optimism and stability during uncertain times.

Image Source: x/ PTI

Union Budget 2019:

For her first Budget presentation, Sitharaman chose a Mangalagiri saree with a classic gold border, marking her debut with a traditional and dignified handloom look.

Image Source: PTI Images

See More

Breathe Better At Home: Indoor Plants And Their Incredible Health Benefits

5 Warning Signs Your Geyser Gives Before Bursting

6 Simple Winter Skincare Habits For Glowing, Nourished Skin

Know Why Christmas Is Also Called XMas