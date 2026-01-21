Decoding Nirmala Sitharaman’s Saree Choices Over 8 Budgets Sessions
As Nirmala Sitharaman prepares to present the Union Budget 2026, attention once again turns to her signature handloom saree, where policy meets tradition on Budget Day.
For her eighth Budget presentation, Nirmala Sitharaman wore a Madhubani saree featuring a traditional gold border, paired with a contrasting blouse, reflecting India’s rich folk art heritage.
She opted for an off-white Mangalagiri saree with a bright border, known for its simplicity, clean lines, and understated elegance rooted in Andhra Pradesh’s handloom tradition.
While presenting the Interim Budget, Sitharaman chose a handloom tussar silk saree adorned with subtle kantha work, highlighting India’s textile craftsmanship.
She appeared in a red silk saree with a temple-style border, a classic South Indian weave known for its traditional motifs and cultural symbolism.
For the 2022 Budget, Sitharaman wore a Bomkai saree from Odisha, featuring intricate borders and zari detailing that showcased regional handloom artistry.
She chose a vibrant Pochampally ikat saree, recognised for its bold patterns and traditional weaving technique from Telangana.
The finance minister wore a bright silk saree with a contrasting border, a colour combination often associated with optimism and stability during uncertain times.
For her first Budget presentation, Sitharaman chose a Mangalagiri saree with a classic gold border, marking her debut with a traditional and dignified handloom look.