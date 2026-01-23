Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti 2026: 7 Interesting Facts About Netaji That Inspire India Even Today

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti is observed every year on January 23 to mark the birth anniversary of one of India’s most fearless freedom fighters. The day is commemorated as Parakram Divas, recognising Bose’s unmatched courage and leadership spirit in India’s struggle for independence.
The iconic title “Netaji,” meaning ‘Respected Leader,’ was given to Subhas Chandra Bose during his years in Europe by Indian and German officials in Berlin. Over time, the name became inseparable from his bold leadership and lasting influence. Here are a few more fascinating facts about Netaji.
Subhas Chandra Bose was an outstanding student from a young age. He consistently ranked among the top scholars during his academic years and went on to earn a first-class degree in Philosophy in 1918, proving that his revolutionary zeal was matched by intellectual excellence.
Beyond activism, Bose played a key role in public administration and journalism. He edited the newspaper “Forward,” launched “Swaraj,” served as President of the All India Youth Congress, Secretary of Bengal State, CEO of the Calcutta Municipal Corporation, and later became Mayor of Calcutta in 1924.
Subhas Chandra Bose believed in a more aggressive path to independence, which led to ideological differences with Mahatma Gandhi. This disagreement eventually resulted in Bose resigning as Congress President in 1939, marking a turning point in India’s freedom movement.
Between 1921 and 1941, Bose was imprisoned multiple times. In 1941, he made a dramatic escape from house arrest in Kolkata, travelling to Gomo, Peshawar, Kabul, and finally Germany, where he sought international support for India’s independence struggle.
Subhas Chandra Bose married Emilie Schenkl, an Austrian national. The couple had a daughter, Anita Bose Pfaff, who later became a respected German economist, keeping Netaji’s legacy alive across continents.
The patriotic slogan “Jai Hind”, now a national greeting, was coined by Netaji. He also supported Rabindranath Tagore’s ‘Jana Gana Mana’ as his preferred national anthem, reflecting his deep cultural vision for India.
From 1921 to 1941, Subhas Chandra Bose was imprisoned eleven times in different jails for demanding complete independence from British rule. His repeated arrests only strengthened his resolve, cementing his legacy as one of India’s bravest revolutionaries.