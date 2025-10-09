Karwa Chauth 2025: 8 Celebrities Celebrating Their First Karwa Chauth This Year

Actress Avika Gor, known for Balika Vadhu, and social worker Milind Chandwani will mark their first Karva Chauth in 2025. The couple, who tied the knot on 30th September, have often shared glimpses of their grounded relationship.
Social media influencer Prajakta Kohli and her long-time partner Vrishank Khanal tied the knot in 2025. As the duo celebrates their first Karva Chauth, fans are eager to see how the couple balances their fun, relatable chemistry with traditional customs.
Actor Aadar Jain and wellness entrepreneur Alekha Advani are among the most stylish newlyweds of 2025. Their first Karva Chauth is likely to be a blend of understated elegance and heartfelt devotion, marking a new chapter in their journey together.
Singer-composer Darshan Raval and Dharal Surelia tied the knot earlier this year, in an intimate ceremony. Their first Karva Chauth is sure to resonate with fans.
Actors Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee’s love story blossomed over years of companionship before they made it official. The duo’s first Karva Chauth is likely to be both glamorous and personal.
Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra and former tennis player Himani Mor exchanged vows earlier this year. Their first Karva Chauth will be one of the most watched celebrations as fans admire the couple’s inspiring partnership.
Rapper Raftaar surprised fans with his wedding to Manraj Jawanda. The duo’s first Karva Chauth celebration is expected to mix Punjabi vibrance with Raftaar’s modern edge.
Singer Armaan Malik and influencer Ashna Shroff tied the knot in January 2025. This year's Karwa Chauth will be their first one, making the fans await the glimpses of their looks.